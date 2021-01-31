Scooter-sharing firm is a footballing family affair

Four former League of Ireland footballers plan to target Dublin and a number of smaller Irish cities with their new electric scooter-sharing business.

Smart Scooter was founded by three brothers, Lee, Aidan and Dylan Roche, and their cousin Gerard Rowe, who played for several clubs in the League of Ireland.

Lee Roche told the Business Post that the company had raised €200,000 and had held discussions with a large number of city and county councils...