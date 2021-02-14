Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

SBCI plans new funding options to help SMEs

The state-backed Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland has tendered for research to gain a better understanding of small business needs in the light of Brexit and Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
14th February, 2021
SBCI plans new funding options to help SMEs
A number of Covid-19 support schemes have been channelled through SBCI for businesses hit by the pandemic

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland has started developing new funding options for businesses affected by Brexit and Covid-19 as well as those developing their digital presence or seeking to improve their energy efficiency.

The state-backed agency was founded in 2014 to provide lower cost funding to SMEs. It published its new five-year strategy last year in which it committed to developing new products and is now seeking a partner to survey SMEs and their...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Derya and Osvaldo Sousa, founders of Kianda, a no-code business process automation platform. Picture: Rob Kennedy

Making It Work: Platform allows businesses to go digital without coding expertise

SMEs JJ O'Donoghue 1 day ago
Managing director Nicola Mogerley is part of the fourth generation of her family to run Mogerley Pies. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Retro design has fresh appeal for Ireland’s oldest family pie-maker

SMEs JJ O'Donoghue 1 day ago
Aine Kerr, co-founder of Kinzen: ‘Publishers, platforms, public communicators, everyone ultimately wants to build trust with people.’ Picture: Kyran O’Brien

Making It Work: Global response to Kinzen’s call to join battle on disinformation

SMEs JJ O'Donoghue 1 day ago
John Mackey, chief executive, mBryonics: firm employs 12 people at its HQ in Galway Picture: Andrew Downes xposure

Making It Work: Galway siblings focus on the future of space communication

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1