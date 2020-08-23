Sunday August 23, 2020
Roof would be crowning glory for Cork’s Princes Street

Businesses on the busy street are preparing a submission to the council to cover street so they can permanently retain outdoor seating at restaurants

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
23rd August, 2020
Princes Street, in Cork, which has been pedestrianised on a trial basis. Businesses are to submit plans to the council for the street to be covered by a roof to allow outdoor seating to be available permanently. Picture: John Allen

Ireland, as the saying goes, would be a great little country if only you could put a roof over it. And now traders in Cork are going to try just that.

Businesses on Princes Street, Cork city’s new al fresco dining quarter, want to put a roof over the thoroughfare to permanently retain outdoor seating put in place since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Princes Street is one of a number of roads that...

