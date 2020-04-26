Ring maker helps you choose your sparkler from home

Couples who get engaged during the Covid-19 lockdown will still be able to try on rings following the launch last week of a new home service by an Irish-owned jeweller.

Rita Shanahan runs Lorimat Jewellers from Patrick Street in Kilkenny city and has a second premises on Harcourt Street in Dublin. Established in 1993 by her mother, Teresa Brennan, Lorimat specialises in diamond rings for weddings, engagements and other special occasions.

Shanahan has run the business...