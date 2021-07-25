Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Revive Active signs distribution deal for Nigerian market worth €1m in first year

Galway-based vitamin supplements firm records sales of €10.5m in 2020 and forecasts revenues will grow 50 per cent this year

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
25th July, 2021
Revive Active signs distribution deal for Nigerian market worth €1m in first year
Daithi O’Connor, founder of Revive Active: deal an ‘eye-opener’ . Picture: Julia Dunin Photography

Revive Active, the Irish vitamin supplements business, has signed a new distribution deal to expand its presence in Nigeria, with the arrangement worth more than €1 million in the first year.

The Galway-based company, founded by Daithí O’Connor in 2011, has developed a line of vitamin supplements that are sold in retailers and through the firm’s online store. Its products are used by leading athletes, including football players at Sheffield United and Galway’s GAA teams....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates in Co Galway: gifts driving sales . Picture: Michael Dillon

Heat is on for luxury chocolate company

SMEs Gillian Nelis 7 hours ago
Annual repayments by SMEs stood at €4.5 billion, the lowest annual repayment level seen since the series began, which the Central Bank attributed to payment breaks agreed on loans during the pandemic. Picture: iStock Photo

24% decline in gross new lending to Irish SMEs in 2021, Central Bank says

SMEs Eva Short 1 month ago
The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that pandemic support payments are acting as a “significant brake” on getting people back to work. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

PUP should be cut faster to get workers back, Isme says

SMEs Donal MacNamee 1 month ago
James Kenny and Lucinda Kelly of Popertee: The Irish start-up raised more than €700,000, but has been put into liquidation.

Popertee to be liquidated due to Covid slump

SMEs Killian Woods 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1