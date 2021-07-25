Revive Active signs distribution deal for Nigerian market worth €1m in first year

Revive Active, the Irish vitamin supplements business, has signed a new distribution deal to expand its presence in Nigeria, with the arrangement worth more than €1 million in the first year.

The Galway-based company, founded by Daithí O’Connor in 2011, has developed a line of vitamin supplements that are sold in retailers and through the firm’s online store. Its products are used by leading athletes, including football players at Sheffield United and Galway’s GAA teams....