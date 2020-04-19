Revenue dismisses wage subsidy scheme top-up complaints

Revenue has said the state’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) was not designed with the intention of maintaining an employee’s full pre-Covid-19 take-home pay, nor would it have been possible to do so.

Under the scheme, the state offered to meet the cost of up to 70 per cent of an employee’s normal take-home pay in order to help employees and businesses through the Covid-19 crisis.

A key purpose of...