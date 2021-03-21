Revenue allows EIIS relief for €1.8m Dingle Distillery investors
Revenue initially refused to certify the 2017 funding round, saying the firm did not qualify for the SME scheme
The Revenue Commissioners have dropped an objection to a tax-friendly investor scheme at Dingle Distillery, the company has said.
Around 50 investors availed of the government-backed Employment Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) run by the company in December 2017.
It raised €1.8 million in funding to expand its whiskey and gin production, in amounts ranging from €10,000 to €150,000 per investor.
