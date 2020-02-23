Sunday February 23, 2020
Reuzi: the eco-friendly retailer inspired by a nappy mountain

Patricia Macieira Kane founded her sustainable shop after experiencing firsthand how much plastic gets thrown away children’s early years

23rd February, 2020
Patricia Macieira Kane began selling online-only initially but opened a full-time store on Brighton Road in Foxrock in August last year

When Patricia Macieira Kane had her first son in 2015, she discovered that “babies equal rubbish”. Her shock at the amount of nappies, wipes and plastic wrapping that she was throwing away would lead her to found Reuzi, a business selling plastic-free, eco-friendly and organic products.

The Brazilian, who was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, moved to Ireland in 2012 after marrying Stephen Kane, a surfer from Monaghan whom she met while...

