Renatus takes majority stake in payments firm Kappture
This is Renatus’s fifth investment, and the second from its new €40 million fund which closed formally before Christmas
Renatus, the private equity company, has taken a majority stake in Kappture, a provider of point-of-sale systems and mobile payments software in the stadia, education, and hospitality industries.
Since it was founded in 2012, Kappture has installed over 7,000 payment systems for more than 100 clients across the UK, Ireland, western Europe, Asia and the United Arab Emirates. The business has offices in Galway and Derby in England.
Kappture’s co-founders Andrew Motley, Neil Haran and Daniel Syson will...
