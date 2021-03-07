Renatus takes majority stake in payments firm Kappture

Renatus, the private equity company, has taken a majority stake in Kappture, a provider of point-of-sale systems and mobile payments software in the stadia, education, and hospitality industries.

Since it was founded in 2012, Kappture has installed over 7,000 payment systems for more than 100 clients across the UK, Ireland, western Europe, Asia and the United Arab Emirates. The business has offices in Galway and Derby in England.

Kappture’s co-founders Andrew Motley, Neil Haran and Daniel Syson will...