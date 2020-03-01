Sunday March 1, 2020
Recruitment portal The Hire Lab aims to expand NHS client base

The Cork-based company’s recruitment platform gives both recruiters and candidates the tools they need

1st March, 2020
Maurice Buckley of The Hire Lab, which has developed software that automates the recruitment process. Picture: John Allen

The Hire Lab is expanding in Britain and pitching to build on its two contracts with the National Health Service (NHS).

The Cork-based company has developed software that automates the recruitment process. It set up a London office three years ago.

It signed its first NHS contract at the end of 2018 with the Royal Brompton and Harefield Trust in west London. It also works with the National Institute for Healthcare and Excellence in the...

