Sunday February 23, 2020
Realli to use investment to expand property portal

Enterprise Ireland funding boost brings the total raised by the firm to €1m since it was founded in 2017

23rd February, 2020
Brothers Conor and Hugo Mahony, founders of Realli.ie, which is one of the high-potential start-ups featuring at this year’s Enterprise Ireland start-up showcase

Online property platform Realli has landed a €250,000 investment from Enterprise Ireland which the company plans to use to ramp up its expansion and increase its focus on the private rental sector.

The new homes property portal, which is a challenger to Daft.ie and MyHome.ie, has now raised €1 million since it was founded in 2017.

The funding round marks Enterprise Ireland’s first investment in the company. The state enterprise agency joins repeat investors...

