Sunday August 30, 2020
Ready-meal producer plans expansion as sales increase

Ballymaguire Foods has expanded its production facilities in Lusk, Co Dublin in recent years, and is considering growing again as demand for its products increases

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
30th August, 2020
Michael Hoey and Edward Spelman are co-founders of the north Dublin firm

Ballymaguire Foods, the Irish ready-made meals producer, is assessing plans to expand its Dublin plant even further following a bumper increase in sales.

The Lusk-based company, founded in 2008, has significantly expanded its facilities in recent years, with 290 staff on its books last year compared to 156 in 2017.

Sales have also increased at the business. Three years ago, the firm recorded a turnover of €20.1 million. That figure swelled to €24.9 million in 2018 and increased again...

