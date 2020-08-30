Ready-meal producer plans expansion as sales increase

Ballymaguire Foods, the Irish ready-made meals producer, is assessing plans to expand its Dublin plant even further following a bumper increase in sales.

The Lusk-based company, founded in 2008, has significantly expanded its facilities in recent years, with 290 staff on its books last year compared to 156 in 2017.

Sales have also increased at the business. Three years ago, the firm recorded a turnover of €20.1 million. That figure swelled to €24.9 million in 2018 and increased again...