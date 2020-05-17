Tuesday May 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ready for a blooming return: businesses prepare to reopen

Septuagenarian businessman Sam Smyth, who runs Urban Plant Life in the Liberties in Dublin, is just one of many preparing to open for business tomorrow

17th May, 2020
Sam Smith, owner of Urban plant life on Cork Street in Dublin, which will reopen tomorrow. Photo: Bryan Meade

Interviewing Sam Smyth is difficult, not only because of the need to keep our distance from each other, but because his phone doesn’t stop ringing.

“Yes, we have netting and some bamboo sticks on the website. You can click-and-collect or we do delivery and we’re open from Monday,” the owner and manager of Urban Plant Life in Dublin’s Liberties says.

The caller, his fourth in a little...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Graphics company reinvents itself to sell face masks

Absolute Graphics is selling respirator face masks with reusable filters for salons and hairdressers

Elaine O'Regan | 2 days ago

Making It Work: My Money Jar app aims to save millennials from squander trap

My Money Jar hopes to help younger generation cope with financial stress

Elaine O'Regan | 2 days ago

Lemon & Duke owner slams FBD’s ‘deplorable’ treatment of his pub

Noel Anderson says he has been ‘stonewalled’ by the insurer’s stance since the outbreak of Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 days ago