Puzzle play to keep pet boredom at bay

K9 Connectables, a Dublin-based manufacturer of interactive dog toys and treats, is preparing to bring ten new products to market over the next 12 months.
The company will launch a spherical feeder for dry dog food in May, designed to promote movement and exercise. Other products in the pipeline include a “pro range” of robust interconnectable dog toys and dental hygiene products.
James McIlvenna, an industrial designer, set up K9 Connectables in Howth, Co...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team