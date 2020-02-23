Purpledecks builds new realities for blue-chip clients

Purpledecks helps customers including Musgrave Group, RTÉ and Sage turn their digital ideas into reality.

Established in 2012 by Brian Egan, the Longford company works with companies to “pad out” their in-house expertise and build new products.

“They may have a core piece of [intellectual property], a business product or process – for example, an algorithm – that's core to their business and they want to build a digital product around that,” Egan...