PUP should be cut faster to get workers back, Isme says

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is a “significant” disincentive for people contemplating a return to work and should be cut more rapidly, an employers’ group has said.

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association (Isme) will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that pandemic support payments are acting as a “significant brake” on getting people back to work, particularly in the areas of agriculture, hospitality and accommodation.

In a submission to...