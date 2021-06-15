Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

PUP should be cut faster to get workers back, Isme says

Group says lack of state guidance on companies’ right to staff vaccination status puts employers in an impossible position

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
15th June, 2021
PUP should be cut faster to get workers back, Isme says
The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that pandemic support payments are acting as a “significant brake” on getting people back to work. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is a “significant” disincentive for people contemplating a return to work and should be cut more rapidly, an employers’ group has said.

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association (Isme) will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas committee that pandemic support payments are acting as a “significant brake” on getting people back to work, particularly in the areas of agriculture, hospitality and accommodation.

In a submission to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

James Kenny and Lucinda Kelly of Popertee: The Irish start-up raised more than €700,000, but has been put into liquidation.

Popertee to be liquidated due to Covid slump

SMEs Killian Woods 1 week ago
Clark Dever, senior product manager at Techstars, said Ireland could benefit hugely from recent changes to the nature of venture capital. Picture: iStock Photos

Remote working could enable Irish start-ups to scale at home, Techstars manager says

SMEs Eva Short 1 week ago
Gary Mullan, the managing director of Prosperity: the Irish tech agency has opened a new office in Barcelona after seeing ‘a gap in the market’ in Europe.

Prosperity on tech talent trail with new office in Barcelona

SMEs Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
Shay Kendrick, left, culinary director of the Compass Group, and Brendan Heinzl, Feedr delivery driver, are ready to respond to Vicki Murphy’s Feedr order

Feedr app delivers personalised meals to workers in the office

SMEs Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1