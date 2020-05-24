Sunday May 24, 2020
Publicans seek clarity from Donohoe on ‘unviable’ businesses

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has urged the Minister for Finance to spell out how pubs might qualify for financial support from the state

24th May, 2020
Donohoe said the government would target and tailor its financial supports by sector but issued the stark warning that unviable firms would not be supported

Publicans have urged Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe not to mistake “short-term vulnerability for long-term reality” after his warning last week that the state would not keep unviable companies on “life support”.

Donohoe made the comments in the Dáil on Wednesday during a debate on the economic impact of public health measures designed to tackle Covid-19 on the Irish economy.

He said the government would target and tailor its...

