Publicans seek clarity from Donohoe on ‘unviable’ businesses

Publicans have urged Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe not to mistake “short-term vulnerability for long-term reality” after his warning last week that the state would not keep unviable companies on “life support”.

Donohoe made the comments in the Dáil on Wednesday during a debate on the economic impact of public health measures designed to tackle Covid-19 on the Irish economy.

He said the government would target and tailor its...