Publicans advised to take insurance cases straight to financial watchdog

Thousands of publicans have been urged to take their cases to the state’s financial watchdog if their insurer refuses to pay out on business interruption policies in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) has in recent days written to its members advising them of the option they have of lodging a case with the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO).

In correspondence seen by the Business Post,...