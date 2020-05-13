Pub owned by rugby stars takes legal action against FBD

A well-known Dublin pub has launched legal action against Irish insurer FBD.

The Inn on Hibernian Way Ltd, which operates Lemon & Duke located just off Dawson Street, lodged High Court proceedings against FBD Insurance Plc on May 12.

The company is co-owned by Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), and rugby stars Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob and Dave Kearney.