Pub owned by rugby stars takes legal action against FBD

A well-known Dublin pub has launched legal action against Irish insurer FBD.
The Inn on Hibernian Way Ltd, which operates Lemon & Duke located just off Dawson Street, lodged High Court proceedings against FBD Insurance Plc on May 12.
The company is co-owned by Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), and rugby stars Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob and Dave Kearney.
