Wednesday May 13, 2020
Pub owned by rugby stars takes legal action against FBD

Co-owner of Lemon & Duke has criticised insurers for refusing to pay out on business interruption policies during lockdown

13th May, 2020
Rugby players Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Rob Kearney and Dave Kearney outside Lemon & Duke which they co-own with Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association

A well-known Dublin pub has launched legal action against Irish insurer FBD.

The Inn on Hibernian Way Ltd, which operates Lemon & Duke located just off Dawson Street, lodged High Court proceedings against FBD Insurance Plc on May 12.

The company is co-owned by Noel Anderson, the incoming chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), and rugby stars Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and brothers Rob and Dave Kearney.

