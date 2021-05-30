Prosperity on tech talent trail with new office in Barcelona
Dublin-based firm expands into Spanish and French market to meet demand for outsourcing services and find skilled digital talent
Prosperity, the Irish tech agency, has expanded into the Spanish and French markets following the launch of a new Barcelona office.
The Dublin-based firm, founded in 2001 by Gary Mullan and Jim Murray, provides recruitment and outsourcing services to companies looking for candidates that have specific tech and digital expertise.
Prosperity, which has been focused on the Irish market, has opened a new office in the Barcelona city centre near Plaça Urquinaona – one of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Feedr app delivers personalised meals to workers in the office
The platform allows businesses to offer employees a daily food programme of nutritionally analysed meals delivered to the workplace without the need for office catering
Irish start-up &Open to double headcount after €5.9m funding round
The corporate gifting services provider counts Airbnb, Spotify and Peleton among its clients
Dingle boatmen claim government has left them high and dry with no support
Ferry operators in the Co Kerry tourist town, hard hit by the pandemic and the disappearance of Fungie, say the state has ignored their pleas for a concession on harbour fees
Peachylean seeks extra €1m funding after Dragons’ Den success
Founder Sharon Keegan says her firm aims to expand its sports and leisure wear brand into the Australian and US markets