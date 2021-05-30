Prosperity on tech talent trail with new office in Barcelona

Prosperity, the Irish tech agency, has expanded into the Spanish and French markets following the launch of a new Barcelona office.

The Dublin-based firm, founded in 2001 by Gary Mullan and Jim Murray, provides recruitment and outsourcing services to companies looking for candidates that have specific tech and digital expertise.

Prosperity, which has been focused on the Irish market, has opened a new office in the Barcelona city centre near Plaça Urquinaona – one of the...