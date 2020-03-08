Poppulo helping firms to keep staff in the loop

Poppulo is a growing tech firm with annual revenues of more than €20 million and more than 800 clients in Ireland, Britain, Europe and the US, including names such as Unilever, Bank of America, Nestlé, Rolls-Royce, Boston Scientific and Aecom.

It was founded by Andrew O’Shaughnessy as Newsweaver in 1996 in Bandon, Co Cork and began life as an email marketing company. O’Shaughnessy then changed its focus to help employers communicate more effectively with their...