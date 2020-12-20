Plans brewing as Velo Coffee Roasters announces €300,000 expansion

Velo Coffee Roasters is to invest a total of €300,000 in an expansion of its business which will help Brexit-proof the company and build on a strong year of sales growth.

The Cork-based coffee company has moved to a new 5,000-square-foot premises in Mayfield on the north side of the city as part of its growth plans, more than quadrupling its available floorspace.

Rob Horgan, owner of the business, said Velo was on course to...