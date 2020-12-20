Plans brewing as Velo Coffee Roasters announces €300,000 expansion
The Cork-based company is building on a strong year and taking steps to ‘Brexit-proof’ its business
Velo Coffee Roasters is to invest a total of €300,000 in an expansion of its business which will help Brexit-proof the company and build on a strong year of sales growth.
The Cork-based coffee company has moved to a new 5,000-square-foot premises in Mayfield on the north side of the city as part of its growth plans, more than quadrupling its available floorspace.
Rob Horgan, owner of the business, said Velo was on course to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Unexpected payback time: Revenue’s clawback of the TWSS
Some struggling firms who availed of the temporary wage subsidy scheme (TWSS) are being told that in fact they did not qualify and must return the money to Revenue
Making it work: Irish street furniture firm gets Brexit-ready for UK expansion
Hartecaste Street Furniture has built a solid market in Britain and is ready to increase sales there, deal or no deal
Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months
Website and app connect rural customers with coach hire operators, even allowing some passengers map their own routes if enough others join ride-share service
Surge in €10,000-a-barrel sales for Dingle Distillery
After launching six weeks ago, distiller is down to last eight limited edition whiskey barrels that allows people to invest in casks