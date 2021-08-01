Pestle & Mortar strikes distribution deal with United Drug for latest range

Pestle & Mortar, the Irish skincare brand, has struck a deal with United Drug to distribute its newly launched Essentials range.

The business, established by Sonia and Padraic Deasy, launched its first product, a pure hyaluronic serum, in 2014. Pestle & Mortar now has 15 products in its portfolio.

Sonia Deasy told the Business Post that the Essentials range, which included four products, will be produced by Pestle & Mortar, but the company has done a deal...