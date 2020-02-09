Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Persistence makes perfect for eco-friendly paving mortar firm

The founders of Joint-It initially met with resistance when trying to sell their product, but these days their biggest challenge is managing growth

9th February, 2020
Martin Fox and Garry Duffy of Joint-It, an alternative to sand and cement mix. Picture Michael Dillon

When Martin Fox founded Joint-It in 2011, he struggled to persuade potential buyers of the merits of his compound for pointing paving stones. Now his biggest challenge is “managing growth”.

The Co Galway company had a turnover of €3.3 million last year, up from €2.5 million in 2018. Fox said revenues had grown by 35 per cent year-on-year since 2014.

“We get a lot of inquiries from different countries, but we have an accountant in at the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Deal puts ‘green’ software at heart of global firm’s designs

Dublin-based software developer FenestraPro has signed a deal with Gensler, the world’s biggest architecture firm

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Capturing the big day with a creative film-maker’s eye

Emma Moseley and Stuart McNamara of Ebony & Pearl photography studio take a natural, ‘documentary-style’ approach to weddings, and this year they plan to introduce a video service as well as still photography

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Changing US marijuana laws put claypipe maker on a high

Ethel Kelly of the Claypipe Visitor Centre in Roscommon makes dúidíns by hand using original moulds and tools – and US buyers are taking note

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago