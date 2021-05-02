Subscribe Today
Peachylean seeks extra €1m funding after Dragons’ Den success

Founder Sharon Keegan says her firm aims to expand its sports and leisure wear brand into the Australian and US markets

Gillian Nelis

 Managing Editor @gnelis
2nd May, 2021
Sharon Keegan, founder of Peachylean: ‘Our target audience is everyone’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

The founder of Peachylean, the Irish athleisure business which secured funding from three investors on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den last week, is seeking to raise a further €1 million in funding to support expansion into Australia and the US.

Sharon Keegan secured a £100,000 investment from Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Tej Lalvani in exchange for 11 per cent of Peachylean, which she set up in 2015. The company sells supportive and...

