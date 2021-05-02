Peachylean seeks extra €1m funding after Dragons’ Den success
Founder Sharon Keegan says her firm aims to expand its sports and leisure wear brand into the Australian and US markets
The founder of Peachylean, the Irish athleisure business which secured funding from three investors on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den last week, is seeking to raise a further €1 million in funding to support expansion into Australia and the US.
Sharon Keegan secured a £100,000 investment from Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Tej Lalvani in exchange for 11 per cent of Peachylean, which she set up in 2015. The company sells supportive and...
