Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Parents seek investment to bring augmented reality to children

Irish firm HoloToyz offers children between the ages of three and 12 safe environments in which to use augmented reality tech while interacting with books and toys

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
4th October, 2020
Declan Fahy and Kate Scott, founders of tech firm HoloToyz. They intend using social media influencers to market their product. Pic: Barry Cronin

A company founded by Irish parents is aiming to create a safe environment for young children to play with the technology that drives image filters on social media apps such as TikTok and Snapchat.

Kate Scott and Declan Fahy, a husband and wife team, and Paul Cosgrave have started HoloToyz, which uses augmented reality technology to interact with traditional toys and books designed for three to 12 year olds

Scott and Fahy, who have children aged...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Bundledocs takes its chances to expand as demand takes off

After less than a year in business, the legal software start-up provides a service for more than 700 law firms around the world

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making It Work: A passion for quad bikes is driving force behind Sligo firm

From its first product, a sprayer conversion kit for ride-on lawnmowers, to its latest, a quad-bike locking system, Siup Manufacturing has had a string of hits

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making It Work: Irish PPE start-up ships four million face masks a week

Paragon Health began trading just two months ago and has already created 35 jobs in Co Derry with more to come

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago