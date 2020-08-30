Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pallet firm warns timber shortage is starving sector

Industry leader Ire Wel says felling licence backlog means it is having to import raw materials

30th August, 2020
Mary Walsh, co-founder of pallet maker Ire Wel: says felling licence issue coming to a head Picture: Ken Hayes

A crisis in forestry licences is putting Ireland’s pallet manufacturers at risk, the owner of a leading company in the industry has warned.

Mary B Walsh, the co-founder of Ire Wel, which produces around 30,000 pallets a week, said the hold-up in felling licences has meant Irish sawmills are rapidly running out of wood.

“The felling licence issue has been bubbling away since 2014,” Walsh told the Business Post, “but it’s really coming to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: Glasses designed to make digital lifestyle easy on the eyes

Sapphire Eyewear’s specs block blue light from devices, protecting wearers against eye strain and sleep disturbance

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Making It Work: Digital health firm seeks €5m for at-home injection tech

HealthBeacon’s Smart Sharps system helps patients manage their treatment as the pandemic accelerates the move to remote healthcare

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Making it Work: Luxury leather brand gets firmly in the saddle with increased shop presence

My Name is Ted is one of the start-ups to be featured in Brown Thomas’s upcoming Irish design showcase Create

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago