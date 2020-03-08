Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Organic KO Kombucha taps into health beverage market

A Co Offaly couple have picked up 150 stockists nationwide for their brand of the tea and sugar-based beverage

8th March, 2020
Ronan Coughlan and Tracy Armstrong: they came up with the idea for KO Kombucha as a result of Coughlan’s experience using the drink to ease digestive problems

Ireland’s first on-tap kombucha, a fermented beverage with ingredients including organic black and green tea, organic raw cane sugar, has gone on sale in two Dublin stores.

KO Kombucha, which is made in Co Offaly by Tracy Armstrong and Ronan Coughlan, is available at the Source Bulk Foods shop in Rathmines and Small Changes, the Drumcondra wholefood outlet.

Since launching the venture in August 2017, the couple have picked up 150 stockists around...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Poppulo helping firms to keep staff in the loop

The tech firm shifted its focus some years ago to help employers communicate more effectively with their staff

Elaine O'Regan | 35 minutes ago

How a brush with cosmetics confusion sparked beauty app

Two sisters founded Beauty Buddy when their attempts to purchase a make-up brush ended in disaster

Elaine O'Regan | 35 minutes ago

A passion for art and design inspires creation of Joe Noe

Carol McHugh’s womenswear label represents a return to her first loves of art and design

Elaine O'Regan | 35 minutes ago