Organic KO Kombucha taps into health beverage market

Ireland’s first on-tap kombucha, a fermented beverage with ingredients including organic black and green tea, organic raw cane sugar, has gone on sale in two Dublin stores.

KO Kombucha, which is made in Co Offaly by Tracy Armstrong and Ronan Coughlan, is available at the Source Bulk Foods shop in Rathmines and Small Changes, the Drumcondra wholefood outlet.

Since launching the venture in August 2017, the couple have picked up 150 stockists around...