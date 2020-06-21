‘Open the hotel doors and the creditors will come knocking’

In early May, South Korean officials got a bit of a scare after more than a dozen new cases of Covid-19 were linked to clubgoers enjoying their newly-restored freedoms following the easing of stringent public health measures.

“A drop of ink in clear water spreads swiftly,” Kim Gang-Lip, the country’s deputy health minister, warned upon hearing the figures. “Anyone can become that drop of ink which spreads Covid-19.”

Of...