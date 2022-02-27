Online book marketplace lets authors sell direct to readers
Rachel Drury set up BuytheBook.ie when she discovered her own book was listed as out of stock on Amazon. It is now selling €5,000 worth of books a month
A new online book marketplace has been established for Irish authors to sell directly to readers in a bid to ensure they take home 100 per cent of the royalties and potentially avoid needing to sell on Amazon.
BuytheBook.ie, which was launched last year, has amassed a collection of 55 authors and it is currently selling around €5,000 worth of books each month.
Between March and December of last year, the company made €25,000 in sales,...
