Online book marketplace lets authors sell direct to readers

A new online book marketplace has been established for Irish authors to sell directly to readers in a bid to ensure they take home 100 per cent of the royalties and potentially avoid needing to sell on Amazon.

BuytheBook.ie, which was launched last year, has amassed a collection of 55 authors and it is currently selling around €5,000 worth of books each month.

Between March and December of last year, the company made €25,000 in sales,...