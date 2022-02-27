Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Online book marketplace lets authors sell direct to readers

Rachel Drury set up BuytheBook.ie when she discovered her own book was listed as out of stock on Amazon. It is now selling €5,000 worth of books a month

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
27th February, 2022
Online book marketplace lets authors sell direct to readers
Author Rachel Drury, founder of BuytheBook.ie, which allows Irish authors to sell directly to readers in a bid to ensure they take home 100 per cent of the royalties. Picture: Carl Brennan

A new online book marketplace has been established for Irish authors to sell directly to readers in a bid to ensure they take home 100 per cent of the royalties and potentially avoid needing to sell on Amazon.

BuytheBook.ie, which was launched last year, has amassed a collection of 55 authors and it is currently selling around €5,000 worth of books each month.

Between March and December of last year, the company made €25,000 in sales,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gary Mullan, managing director of Prosperity, said the feedback from executives was that the bargaining power is in the hands of tech workers. Many executives said they felt ‘compelled’ to increase wages or face losing staff. Picture: Tony O’Shea

Tech salaries set to rise by 12%

SMEs Killian Woods
Eoin Gahan and Ciaran McCabe of Passive Dynamics: the Dublin-based engineering consultancy gives employees every second Friday off. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin firm moves to a nine-day work fortnight

SMEs Killian Woods
Peter Timlin and Richard Grimes, founders, Pure Clothing: ‘At the end of the day, fast fashion is the second-highest polluting industry globally’

Irish eco-fashion start-up sews up €250k revenue in first year

SMEs Killian Woods
Lauren Duggan, Fiona Parfrey and Áine Kilkenny, co-founders of Riley: the company’s period products are available as a home-delivery subscription service and are made from organic cotton and delivered in largely compostable packaging. Picture: John Allen

Riley targets further fundraising for UK and European expansion

SMEs Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1