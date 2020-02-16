Sunday February 16, 2020
One Nutrition supplements taking root in the British market

Wicklow-based Naturalife’s new stockists include Harrods, John Bell & Croyden and Boots

16th February, 2020
One Nutrition owners Darragh Hammond and Dominic Galvin have 300 stockists in the British market. Picture:Chris Bellew /Fennells

Health supplements developed by Naturalife are gaining traction in the British market, with new stockists including Harrods and John Bell & Croyden, the luxury London retailers.

It is also preparing to supply its One Nutrition products to 200 Boots outlets in Britain, having recently relaunched its plant-based range of supplements with new “premium” packaging.

The company based in Rathnew, Co Wicklow has worked hard for its success in Britain according to Darragh Hammond, who...

