Sunday April 12, 2020
No payouts on Covid-19 claims, FBD tells publicans

The insurer has blamed the coronavirus crisis on ‘national considerations’ in a letter sent to pub owners around the country

12th April, 2020
The policy in question provided cover for “outbreaks of contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

Irish insurer FBD has told publicans that claims made under their business interruption policies will not be paid out, as the Covid-19 closures were caused by “national considerations” rather than a localised outbreak of a contagious disease.

In correspondence sent to publicans on April 9, the insurer informed customers of its decision after what it described as “careful consideration” of the matter.

In one letter seen by the Business Post, Jackie McMahon,...

