No payouts on Covid-19 claims, FBD tells publicans

Irish insurer FBD has told publicans that claims made under their business interruption policies will not be paid out, as the Covid-19 closures were caused by “national considerations” rather than a localised outbreak of a contagious disease.

In correspondence sent to publicans on April 9, the insurer informed customers of its decision after what it described as “careful consideration” of the matter.

In one letter seen by the Business Post, Jackie McMahon,...