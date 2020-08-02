Sunday August 2, 2020
New legal option for law firms operating in the cloud

Dublin firm eXpd8 hopes the Thread Legal system, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, will be a launchpad for expansion

2nd August, 2020
Shane Branagan, chief executive at eXpd8, says the initial export focus for Thread will be the UK market. Picture: Fergal Phillips

A new cloud-based practice management system for law firms has hit the market.

Thread Legal was developed over three years by Dublin company eXpd8 in partnership with Microsoft.

Shane Branagan, the newly appointed chief executive at eXpd8, said its launch would allow the company to expand outside the island of Ireland, initially in Britain.

