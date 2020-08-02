New legal option for law firms operating in the cloud

A new cloud-based practice management system for law firms has hit the market.
Thread Legal was developed over three years by Dublin company eXpd8 in partnership with Microsoft.
Shane Branagan, the newly appointed chief executive at eXpd8, said its launch would allow the company to expand outside the island of Ireland, initially in Britain.
