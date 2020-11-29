Sunday November 29, 2020
New garden centre sprouts up at iconic Clare Street location

Howbert & Mays’ new store will occupy former Greene’s bookshop premises, more recently home to Jermyn’s

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
29th November, 2020
Howbert & Mays, the garden centre chain, was set up by husband and wife team Anthea Howbert and Tig Mays in 2002. Picture: Fergal Phillips

One of Dublin’s best-known shops is set to become a garden centre as its owners believe the pandemic has led to a growing demand for house plants, particularly among city dwellers.

Howbert & Mays, the garden centre chain, was set up by husband and wife team Anthea Howbert and Tig Mays in 2002. Its launching a new store on Clare Street in December in the unit formerly occupied by Greene‘s bookshop.

Greene’s,...

