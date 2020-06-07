Sunday June 7, 2020
‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’ – advice for Irish SME owners from a panel of peers and sectoral experts

Pivoting to new priorities for clients, fresh injections of working capital and leaning on trusted advisers are just some of the measures you can take to help you survive

7th June, 2020
Caoimhe Connolly of Moran & Ryan Solicitors Picture: Fergal Phillips

Covid-19 has changed many aspects of our lives, but in business some crucial factors remain fixed. Salaries still need to be paid, employees still need job security and customers still need goods and services.

Often called the backbone of the economy, SMEs account for 99.8 per cent of all business enterprises in Ireland, and the sharp decline in consumer demand brought on by Covid-19 could tip thousands into the red.

While many closures may be temporary,...

