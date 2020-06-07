‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’ – advice for Irish SME owners from a panel of peers and sectoral experts

Covid-19 has changed many aspects of our lives, but in business some crucial factors remain fixed. Salaries still need to be paid, employees still need job security and customers still need goods and services.

Often called the backbone of the economy, SMEs account for 99.8 per cent of all business enterprises in Ireland, and the sharp decline in consumer demand brought on by Covid-19 could tip thousands into the red.

While many closures may be temporary,...