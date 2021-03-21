Subscribe Today
Nephin Whiskey founder in legal move as boardroom row rages on

Mark Quick left Nephin in February after being in dispute with co-founders Paul and Jude Davis over the direction the company was taking

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
21st March, 2021
Nephin Whiskey founder in legal move as boardroom row rages on
Mark Quick left Nephin Whiskey in February, according to documents filed with the Companies Office

Mark Quick, one of the founders of Nephin Whiskey, has filed legal proceedings in the High Court in the latest development in a turbulent boardroom spat at the firm.

Quick, who left the business in February, according to documents filed with the Companies Office, has initiated the proceedings under the Companies Act, recent court filings show.

Neither party could be reached for comment on the substance of the case prior to publication.

