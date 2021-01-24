Nephin director exits over founders’ dispute

A director at Nephin Irish Whiskey, the Mayo-based whiskey distillery, has resigned, blaming the company’s deepening boardroom dispute.

Joe Queenan, who is the managing director of Foxford Woollen Mills in Mayo, wrote to the board last week to tender his resignation, saying that “the conflict between key stakeholders on the board has made my position untenable and ineffective”.

It is the latest development in a simmering dispute between two factions within...