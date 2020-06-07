More publicans come forward to complain about FBD assurance

FBD gave a series of publicans guarantees that losses incurred specifically as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19 would be covered by their business interruption policies, according to documents seen by the Business Post and the statements of several business owners.
In March, the Business Post revealed that FBD had provided a written assurance to one publican that their business interruption policy was “covering coronavirus” specifically, but later withdrew that assurance....
