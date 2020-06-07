Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

More publicans come forward to complain about FBD assurance

Insurer declines to pay out and claims ‘a pandemic is simply not an insurable event’

7th June, 2020
Aidan McIntyre at his pub, McDonagh’s in Oranmore Co. Galway. Picture: Michael Dillon

FBD gave a series of publicans guarantees that losses incurred specifically as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19 would be covered by their business interruption policies, according to documents seen by the Business Post and the statements of several business owners.

In March, the Business Post revealed that FBD had provided a written assurance to one publican that their business interruption policy was “covering coronavirus” specifically, but later withdrew that assurance....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Glamping specialist aims to corner the lockdown market

Laois-based Pamper the Camper is selling ‘staycation’ tents online for family celebrations and special events

Elaine O'Regan | 7 hours ago

Supply chain giant helps small firms combat spiralling freight costs

Brands are partnering with Liam Casey’s PCH for delivery services as traditional supply chains face long delays and rising prices

Killian Woods | 7 hours ago

HiTech Health is on a different level after refining elevator pitch

Founder helps bring new medicines to market after long track record in Big Pharma product development

Elaine O'Regan | 7 hours ago