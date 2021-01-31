Subscribe Today
Midlands delivery firm to ramp up shipment service to Britain

Family-run One Stop Fulfillment will ship twice weekly as new customs protocols have caused issues for major delivery firms such as DPD

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
31st January, 2021
Midlands delivery firm to ramp up shipment service to Britain
Shane Murphy, owner of One Stop Fulfillment: ‘Since we are delivering orders in bulk to the UK, we can provide bulk clearance as well.’ Photo:Barry Cronin

One Stop Fulfillment, a midlands-based delivery firm, is planning to ramp up its British delivery service to twice weekly shipments.

The Portlaoise-based family-run business, which is part of a consortium of British and mainland European delivery firms and customs clearance brokers, provides bulk delivery services to Irish businesses.

It allows them to send packages to Britain as one large order, instead of individual orders to customers. Packages are sent to One Stop Fulfillment’s hub in...

