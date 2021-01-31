Midlands delivery firm to ramp up shipment service to Britain
Family-run One Stop Fulfillment will ship twice weekly as new customs protocols have caused issues for major delivery firms such as DPD
One Stop Fulfillment, a midlands-based delivery firm, is planning to ramp up its British delivery service to twice weekly shipments.
The Portlaoise-based family-run business, which is part of a consortium of British and mainland European delivery firms and customs clearance brokers, provides bulk delivery services to Irish businesses.
It allows them to send packages to Britain as one large order, instead of individual orders to customers. Packages are sent to One Stop Fulfillment’s hub in...
