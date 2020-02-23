Maven TM takes businesses to new markets on the right terms

In the nine years since its launch, Maven TM has built up a client base including Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Vodafone and Three and spanning 23 countries. For founder Mark Cradock, however, negotiating favourable contract terms can still be a challenge.
Established in the early days of cloud computing, Maven TM has carved out a niche in the tech sector, helping companies win business in unfamiliar markets. Its services include digital marketing, telemarketing, market research and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team