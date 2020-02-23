Maven TM takes businesses to new markets on the right terms

In the nine years since its launch, Maven TM has built up a client base including Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Vodafone and Three and spanning 23 countries. For founder Mark Cradock, however, negotiating favourable contract terms can still be a challenge.

Established in the early days of cloud computing, Maven TM has carved out a niche in the tech sector, helping companies win business in unfamiliar markets. Its services include digital marketing, telemarketing, market research and...