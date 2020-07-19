Sunday July 19, 2020
Marriage of convenience with virtual wedding planner

Ireland’s first online wedding fair allows you to organise your big day from the comfort of your own home

19th July, 2020
Gráinne O’Malley, founder of Virtual and Online Wedding Series: ‘We are trying to create a new way of wedding planning.’

A new Irish company is hoping to revolutionise how couples plan their wedding day in the Covid-19 era.

Virtual and Online Wedding Series (Vows), Ireland’s first fully virtual wedding planning event, is the brainchild of Gráinne O’Malley.

Until the coronavirus lockdown, O’Malley was running boutique wedding fairs around Ireland, hosting around 5,000 attendees each year. The fairs, held up and down the country, placed special emphasis on showcasing sole...

