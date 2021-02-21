Subscribe Today
Log In

SMEs

Mark Barry: We need to ensure Ireland’s small businesses can now go global

The SME and Entrepreneurship Growth Plan launched last month aims to ensure that Irish companies are set up for success, but even when trading within the single market, national regulations and tax rules can be a hindrance to expansion

Mark Barry
21st February, 2021
Mark Barry: We need to ensure Ireland’s small businesses can now go global
The SME and Entrepreneurship Growth Plan aims all SMEs, from small craft breweries to beauty salons, have the support they need to trade through not just through the pandemic but in the longer term

Even for optimists, these are difficult times. Covid-19 presents an existential challenge for businesses. The threat would be even greater without the unprecedented steps taken to support the economy since last March.

The latest plank in the government’s support – the SME and Entrepreneurship Growth Plan launched last month by the Tánaiste – comes as we begin to look beyond the hardships of the last 11 months. Developed by a taskforce of business owners, entrepreneurs,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The EIIS grants income tax relief on the value of the investment being made. For every €100 invested by an individual taxpayer, the state will refund €40

Brian Keegan: Time to give our indigenous businesses a helping hand

SMEs Brian Keegan 2 hours ago
Deirdre Lyons, founder of Examfly: ‘The idea is to give people a fun, visual and engaging way to help them get to grips with difficult concepts.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Platform to make studying for professional exams less taxing

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 2 hours ago
Brian Daly, Grandpal founder: tweaking service

Grandpal banks funding from $250m Uber investor

SMEs Killian Woods 2 hours ago
Daryl Divilly set up BeautyFeatures.ie 12 years ago

Making It Work: Sideline beauty shopping venture evolves into seven sister retail sites

SMEs Elaine O'Regan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1