Making It Work: Zambrero bucks trend by opening new outlets

Zambrero bucked the trend in hospitality last year, a sector hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic.

The Mexican food chain brought to Ireland by former rugby player Darragh Fanning, opened four new outlets.

As the master franchise holder, Fanning oversaw the process with the new stores launching under agreement with franchisees in Galway city, Tullamore, Naas and the Junction 14 motorway service station outside Monasterevin, both in Kildare.