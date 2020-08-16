Making It Work: Wicklow firm hoping to prevent spread of Covid in schools

A Co Wicklow company is launching a range of germ-resistant desk pads this week ahead of the planned reopening of schools next month.
RV International’s Healthy Desk Pads use an antimicrobial print varnish developed in Germany.
The print management company, based in Bray, has acquired the rights to distribute the Lock 3 varnish, developed by Stuttgart-based Varcotec, in Ireland and Britain. It plans to develop further germ-resistant products for the healthcare, food and...
