Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Wicklow firm hoping to prevent spread of Covid in schools

RV International’s product, the Healthy Desk Pad, uses an antimicrobial print varnish developed in Germany

16th August, 2020
Rory Vance, managing director at RV International

A Co Wicklow company is launching a range of germ-resistant desk pads this week ahead of the planned reopening of schools next month.

RV International’s Healthy Desk Pads use an antimicrobial print varnish developed in Germany.

The print management company, based in Bray, has acquired the rights to distribute the Lock 3 varnish, developed by Stuttgart-based Varcotec, in Ireland and Britain. It plans to develop further germ-resistant products for the healthcare, food and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Enterprise Ireland makes profit of €49m from share sales

Overall income for 2019 rose from €330m to €380m, annual report shows

Barry J Whyte | 4 hours ago

Wicklow nougat maker signs Harrods deal

Small luxury confectioner gets a sweet break with prestigious London store contract

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Making It Work: Bullet hopes to quadruple customers with Revolut link-up

The Irish firm has signed a deal which allows up to 20,000 Revolut users to access its accountancy software

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago