Making It Work: Wearable device aims to curb spread of Covid-19

A new wearable device has been launched in Ireland for companies who want to ensure employees stick to social distancing guidelines in the workplace.

Ciaran Bolger, co-founder of RT Smart Data, the Carlow start-up, said the device could also be used for contact-tracing purposes to help curb the potential spread of Covid-19 in the future.

The ultra-wideband (UWB) device acts as a real-time location system, tracking the wearer’s movements and vibrating when they come too...