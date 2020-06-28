Making It Work: Wearable device aims to curb spread of Covid-19

A new wearable device has been launched in Ireland for companies who want to ensure employees stick to social distancing guidelines in the workplace.
Ciaran Bolger, co-founder of RT Smart Data, the Carlow start-up, said the device could also be used for contact-tracing purposes to help curb the potential spread of Covid-19 in the future.
The ultra-wideband (UWB) device acts as a real-time location system, tracking the wearer’s movements and vibrating when they come too...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team