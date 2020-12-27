Making It Work: Waterford cleans up as new AI business brings more jobs
Cathal McGloin’s ServisBot uses state-of-the-art technology to automate customer services for large firms
Cathal McGloin, the founder of FeedHenry, is bringing more jobs to Waterford with his latest venture, an AI business which automates customer services for banks, insurers and other big companies.
The 55-year-old Donegal native spun FeedHenry out of Waterford Institute of Technology’s Telecommunications Software and Systems Group in 2010. An open-source mobile application platform, the start-up went on to create 100 jobs in Ireland and was acquired in 2014 by Red Hat, the US open...
