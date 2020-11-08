Making It Work: Visa partnership boosts rollout of loyalty app

LoyalBe, the Belfast fintech start-up, is planning to expand its “frictionless” loyalty system across Ireland next year thanks to a strategic partnership with Visa, the US-headquartered credit and debit card issuer.

Cormac Quinn, the company’s founder and chief executive, said the digital payments partnership would allow it to bring its system to a greater number of small traders, including retailers, gyms and cafés, in 2021.

The LoyalBe system combines open...