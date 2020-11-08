Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Making It Work: Visa partnership boosts rollout of loyalty app

Belfast start-up LoyalBe’s platform allows smaller retailers to automatically award points and rewards to customers paying by card

8th November, 2020
Cormac Quinn, the founder and chief executive of Belfast start-up LoyalBe

LoyalBe, the Belfast fintech start-up, is planning to expand its “frictionless” loyalty system across Ireland next year thanks to a strategic partnership with Visa, the US-headquartered credit and debit card issuer.

Cormac Quinn, the company’s founder and chief executive, said the digital payments partnership would allow it to bring its system to a greater number of small traders, including retailers, gyms and cafés, in 2021.

The LoyalBe system combines open...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Making It Work: One-stop shop for data privacy

Dataships relaunched its product after getting feedback in Silicon Valley and has signed up 40 new clients in six months

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making it work: Bamboo adds the Zen factor to Kokoro eco-fashion’s growth

Dublin-based ethical clothing start-up Kokoro uses cotton and silk made from sustainable bamboo for its loungewear range

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

Making it work: WhatClinic’s business model gets a makeover in pandemic

When Covid-19 resulted in a drop in cosmetic tourism, Whatclinic.com pivoted to offering new services to its clients

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago