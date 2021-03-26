Making It Work: US online education platform for women moves HQ to Dublin
GenConnectU was launched in New York, but has set up a hub in Ireland and plans to hire ten people here
An edtech start-up founded in the US has established an Irish hub to make and market online career content for professional women here and abroad.
GenConnectU.com is the brainchild of Nancy Spears, an American businesswoman who launched the platform in New York in 2018.
GenConnectU employs 15 people in the US, and Spears plans to create ten jobs in Ireland having recently raised €500,000 from private investors here and from Enterprise Ireland, the state agency.
