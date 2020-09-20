Sunday September 20, 2020
Making It Work: Turning the old tradition of salt-making into a modern business

Achill Island Sea Salt produces three different types of hand-harvested salt sourced from the Atlantic

20th September, 2020
Marjorie O’Malley founded Achill Island Sea Salt in 2013 with her husband Kieran

Marjorie O’Malley set up Achill Island Sea Salt in 2013 with her husband Kieran, inspired by the long-forgotten tradition of salt-making on the Co Mayo island.

Salt had not been produced on Achill since the 1800s. In her new venture, O’Malley saw an opportunity to create a sustainable artisan food business and jobs in her local community.

Today, Achill Island Sea Salt produces three different types of hand-harvested sea salt sourced from...

