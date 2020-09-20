Making It Work: Turning the old tradition of salt-making into a modern business

Marjorie O’Malley set up Achill Island Sea Salt in 2013 with her husband Kieran, inspired by the long-forgotten tradition of salt-making on the Co Mayo island.

Salt had not been produced on Achill since the 1800s. In her new venture, O’Malley saw an opportunity to create a sustainable artisan food business and jobs in her local community.

Today, Achill Island Sea Salt produces three different types of hand-harvested sea salt sourced from...