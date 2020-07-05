Sunday July 5, 2020
Making It Work: Three-in-one solution to pub and restaurant bookings

Atlacarte allows customers to pre-book and pay for food and drinks before visiting establishments around the country

5th July, 2020
Onur Simsek, founder of Atlacarte, an ‘order-to-table’ app which can help restaurant owners to maintain social distancing

A new chat-based app has launched in the Irish market, allowing people to pre-book and pay for food and drinks before visiting pubs and restaurants around the country.

Atlacarte is the brainchild of Onur Simsek, who began to develop the app four years ago after moving to Ireland to work in sales for Oracle in Dublin.

The Dutch-born entrepreneur describes Atlacarte as a “three-in-one” solution that allows people to view food and drink menus before...

